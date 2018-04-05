Prothena (PRTA) Trading Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prothena traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 672,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 558,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on Prothena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Woodford Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,528,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,223,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 205,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,005,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 101,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1,514.43, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 556.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

