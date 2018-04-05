Prothena (PRTA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Prothena and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. 259,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,864. Prothena has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,514.43, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 556.84%. Prothena’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $212,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

