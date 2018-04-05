Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,146,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,981,266,000 after buying an additional 489,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,516,980,000 after buying an additional 909,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,166,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,602,000 after purchasing an additional 806,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.20. The company had a trading volume of 715,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $121,212.98, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

