PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

Get PTC alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. 1,905,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,357. The stock has a market cap of $8,920.18, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PTC has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.17 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PTC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,964 shares of company stock worth $2,765,872 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Ark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PTC by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ptc-ptc-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.