Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,420,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,654,000 after acquiring an additional 674,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,947,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,772,000 after acquiring an additional 892,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,590,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,892,000 after acquiring an additional 441,556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,211,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,510,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,681,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 376,379 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of PEG opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,389.66, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $1,007,483.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 652,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,539,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.