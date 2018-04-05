Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Shares Up 23.4%

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) shot up 23.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.15. 500,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 125,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLSE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.

