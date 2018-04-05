PulteGroup (PHM) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) bonds rose 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.98 and were trading at $103.65 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,628. The company has a market capitalization of $8,215.82, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 286,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 113,011 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

