Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pure Cycle (PCYO) Stock Price

Headlines about Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pure Cycle earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.412138312987 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,343. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

