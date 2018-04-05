Pure Multi Family Reit Lp Cad (RUF.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.90 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pure Multi Family Reit Lp Cad (CVE:RUF.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.85 to C$7.90 in a research note released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RUF.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.85. 13,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,993. Pure Multi Family Reit Lp Cad has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$9.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/pure-multi-family-reit-lp-cad-ruf-un-price-target-increased-to-c7-90-by-analysts-at-national-bank-financial.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi Family Reit Lp Cad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi Family Reit Lp Cad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.