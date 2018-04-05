Pure Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Pure has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005466 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $3,597.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.04439870 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001421 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012800 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007062 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015706 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 4,763,700 coins and its circulating supply is 3,654,421 coins. The official website for Pure is purealt.org. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

