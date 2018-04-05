Purpose (PRPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,721.00

Purpose (CURRENCY:PRPS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Purpose has a market cap of $0.00 and $44,721.00 worth of Purpose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Purpose token can currently be bought for approximately $107.24 or 0.00967974 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Purpose has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00693087 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00184572 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Purpose Profile

Purpose’s genesis date was January 10th, 2018. Purpose’s total supply is 999,117,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Purpose is /r/PRPS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Purpose’s official Twitter account is @AtheneLOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Purpose is www.prps.io.

Buying and Selling Purpose

Purpose can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Purpose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purpose must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Purpose using one of the exchanges listed above.

