PVH (PVH) & Francesca’s (FRAN) Critical Analysis

PVH (NYSE: PVH) and Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PVH and Francesca’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH $8.91 billion 1.38 $537.80 million $7.94 20.09 Francesca’s $471.68 million 0.37 $15.56 million $0.52 9.56

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s. Francesca’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PVH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Francesca’s does not pay a dividend. PVH pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PVH and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH 6.03% 12.03% 5.44% Francesca’s 3.30% 16.52% 9.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PVH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Francesca’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PVH and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH 0 4 12 0 2.75 Francesca’s 0 5 1 0 2.17

PVH presently has a consensus target price of $158.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Francesca’s has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Francesca’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Francesca’s is more favorable than PVH.

Summary

PVH beats Francesca’s on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 721 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.