PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +15% to ~$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.PVH also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.00-9.10 EPS.

PVH stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.75. 358,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,327. PVH has a 52-week low of $96.85 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11,936.36, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Instinet assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.28.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $445,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

