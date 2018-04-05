Pyxis Funds I (NASDAQ:SNLN) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Funds I (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.85% of Pyxis Funds I worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Funds I by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 81,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Funds I by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Pyxis Funds I by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Funds I during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Funds I during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

SNLN stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Pyxis Funds I has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pyxis Funds I’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

