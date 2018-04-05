Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp Reduced by Cormark (BTG)

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.73 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,655,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,815,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

