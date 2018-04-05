Capreit (TSE:CAR) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$2.24. The business had revenue of C$164.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

TSE CAR traded up C$1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$50.30. 427,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,532. Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

