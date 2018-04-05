Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for TRANSAT AT Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:TRZ)

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for TRANSAT AT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TRANSAT AT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get TRANSAT AT alerts:

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$725.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$740.75 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TRANSAT AT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

TRANSAT AT stock opened at C$7.33 on Monday. TRANSAT AT has a one year low of C$5.07 and a one year high of C$11.82.

In other news, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$119,900.00. Also, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$4,950,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,868.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for TRANSAT AT Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:TRZ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/q4-2018-eps-estimates-for-transat-at-inc-lifted-by-analyst-trz-updated-updated.html.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRANSAT AT (TRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRANSAT AT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRANSAT AT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.