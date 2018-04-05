QCash Price Hits $0.0000 (CRYPTO:QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. QCash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00693712 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00185513 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035004 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00043748 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

