QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 3,964 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,907,000 after buying an additional 4,885,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12,331.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,661,000 after buying an additional 3,273,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after buying an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,999,000 after buying an additional 1,884,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $564,561,000 after buying an additional 1,740,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $149,495.47, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

