Jane Street Group LLC Sells 52,207 Shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QGEN opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.48 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

