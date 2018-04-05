Qiagen (QGEN) versus GenVec (GNVC) Critical Analysis

Qiagen (NASDAQ: QGEN) and GenVec (NASDAQ:GNVC) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiagen and GenVec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.42 billion 5.17 $40.39 million N/A N/A GenVec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than GenVec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of GenVec shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of GenVec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and GenVec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 2.85% 11.74% 6.28% GenVec -3,748.25% -648.22% -271.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qiagen and GenVec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 7 6 0 2.46 GenVec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiagen currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Qiagen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qiagen is more favorable than GenVec.

Summary

Qiagen beats GenVec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials. Its assay technologies make these biomolecules visible for analysis, such as identifying the genetic information of a pathogen or a gene mutation in a tumor. Its bioinformatics solutions interpret data to provide actionable insights. The Company’s automation platforms based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and other technologies tie these together in molecular testing workflows from Sample to Insight.

About GenVec

GenVec, Inc. (GenVec) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of therapeutics and vaccines. The Company designs, tests and manufactures adenoviral-based product candidates. The Company’s development programs address therapeutic areas, such as hearing loss and balance disorders, as well as vaccines against infectious diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) and malaria. In the area of animal health, it is developing vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). The Company develops and commercializes its product candidates through collaborations. The Company’s lead product candidate is CGF166. The Company’s vaccine candidates include preventative vaccines against RSV and malaria, and a therapeutic vaccine for HSV. The Company is developing vaccine and anti-viral candidates for the prevention and containment of FMD outbreaks.

