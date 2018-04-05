Qibuck Asset Market Cap Tops $25,814.00 (QBK)

Qibuck Asset (CURRENCY:QBK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Qibuck Asset has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Qibuck Asset token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qibuck Asset has a market cap of $25,814.00 and $0.00 worth of Qibuck Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00051372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00029025 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00073334 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021851 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030512 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00470171 BTC.

About Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset (CRYPTO:QBK) is a PoS/PoB token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2014. Qibuck Asset’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,671,379 tokens. The official website for Qibuck Asset is bitbillions.net/qibuck-asset. Qibuck Asset’s official Twitter account is @QibuckCoin.

Qibuck Asset Token Trading

Qibuck Asset can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Qibuck Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qibuck Asset must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qibuck Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

