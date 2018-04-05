QS Investors LLC Sells 3,683 Shares of VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.31% of VASCO Data Security International worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,922,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,320,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 166,577 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 20,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $279,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,834,554 shares in the company, valued at $91,993,096.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,186. 25.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VDSI opened at $12.75 on Thursday. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.03, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

