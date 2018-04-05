QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $59,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.66.

QCOM stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $79,658.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

