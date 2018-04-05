Quanta Services (PWR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quanta Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.6025819998428 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 1,139,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,341. The company has a market capitalization of $5,155.06, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $40.10.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/quanta-services-pwr-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.