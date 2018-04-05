GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Position Trimmed by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of GNC worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNC. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of GNC by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GNC by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GNC alerts:

GNC stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. GNC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $293.65, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. GNC had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 120.93%. The company had revenue of $557.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded GNC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/quantitative-investment-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-gnc-holdings-inc-gnc-updated-updated.html.

GNC Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.