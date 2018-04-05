Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) Position Trimmed by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juno Therapeutics were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Juno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 27,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JUNO opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Juno Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

JUNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other news, CEO Hans Edgar Bishop sold 270,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $12,477,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,772,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,014,589.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 29,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $1,998,677.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,171.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,465 shares of company stock valued at $24,946,548. Insiders own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Juno Therapeutics Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

