Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,300 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $356,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $383,000.

BDN stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $2,753.37, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

