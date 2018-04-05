133,500 Shares in Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Achaogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Achaogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achaogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 1,743.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $562.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Achaogen has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 83.14% and a negative net margin of 1,124.10%. equities research analysts forecast that Achaogen will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,668,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,124,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,146.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 860,717 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,217 and sold 10,089 shares valued at $110,576. 8.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Achaogen Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

