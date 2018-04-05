Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fairmount Santrol at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 692,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 50,298 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,643,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.15 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

FMSA opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $973.66, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. Fairmount Santrol had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Fairmount Santrol’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts predict that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald L. Clancey sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $47,041.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Conway purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,898.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 56,600 shares of company stock worth $240,570 and sold 28,626 shares worth $128,051. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

