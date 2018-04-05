Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 801,700 Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 801,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,146,000. Nike comprises 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura set a $74.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,319.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Nike’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

