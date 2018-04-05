Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $43.48 million and $313,514.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00012298 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Livecoin and Gatehub.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00132384 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018185 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030602 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005365 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is www.quantumproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QRL is a Python-based blockchain ledger utilising hash-based one-time merkle tree signature scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA. Proof-of-stake block selection via HMAC_DRBG PRF and a signed iterative hash chain reveal scheme. It was designed to resist potential quantum computer hacks. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gatehub and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

