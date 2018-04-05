Quark Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Quark has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1,307.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and AEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001276 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 255,049,991 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. It is not currently possible to purchase Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

