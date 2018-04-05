Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Quarterhill stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Quarterhill had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. equities research analysts expect that Quarterhill will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quarterhill to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quarterhill Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (QTRH)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/quarterhill-inc-qtrh-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-01-on-april-5th-updated-updated.html.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret data, and that have financial performance, management teams, intellectual property underpinnings and opportunities to develop long-term recurring and growing revenue streams.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.