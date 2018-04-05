QuazarCoin (QCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $47,577.00

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One QuazarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuazarCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. QuazarCoin has a market cap of $47,577.00 and approximately $356.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About QuazarCoin

QuazarCoin (CRYPTO:QCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 6,983,977 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin.

QuazarCoin Coin Trading

QuazarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase QuazarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuazarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuazarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

