Qube Price Tops $0.0322 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Qube has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qube has a total market cap of $0.00 and $207,638.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qube alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00696143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00185424 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Qube Token Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Qube is www.qube.vip.

Qube Token Trading

Qube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy Qube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.