Insider Selling: Quidel Co. (QDEL) CEO Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,858,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,814,940.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quidel stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 402,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,480. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,848.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 2,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after buying an additional 556,283 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 630,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 424,580 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,189,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,097,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CL King raised shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

