Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.16 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of Quidel worth $37,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,611,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 985,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,716,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 630,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 424,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,777.82, a P/E ratio of -761.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,858,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,814,940.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $561,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,413,602.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $5,939,800 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Quidel in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

