Quidel Co. (QDEL) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Quidel worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 162.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 55.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $188,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,858,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,814,940.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,777.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

