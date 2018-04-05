Quidel (QDEL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quidel in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

QDEL stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,848.23, a PE ratio of -761.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Quidel has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,858,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,814,940.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $618,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 128,081 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 985,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,716,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quidel by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

