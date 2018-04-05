Quidel (QDEL) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.17

News coverage about Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quidel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2287273743896 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,777.82, a PE ratio of -761.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Quidel has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $618,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $188,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $5,939,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

