QuinStreet (QNST) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) is one of 120 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QuinStreet to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuinStreet Competitors 698 3542 6927 270 2.59

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.66%. Given QuinStreet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 0.78% 5.77% 3.94% QuinStreet Competitors 5.46% -51.30% 2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $299.79 million -$12.20 million -211.83 QuinStreet Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 14.33

QuinStreet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

