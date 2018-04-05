Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quintana Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (QES)

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QES. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $308.92 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Archer Holdco Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

