Quixant (LON:QXT) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its target price raised by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 500 ($7.02) to GBX 530 ($7.44) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.30) price target on shares of Quixant in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

LON:QXT remained flat at $GBX 408.50 ($5.73) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.74).

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in development and supply of computer systems. The Company’s range of gaming platforms includes personal computer (PC) compatible systems designed and catered to the gaming industry. The hardware integrates the features to drive pay to play machines in various gaming jurisdictions.

