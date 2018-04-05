Qvolta Price Tops $0.26 (QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Qvolta has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qvolta has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $2,167.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qvolta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003925 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00695185 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182734 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040970 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Qvolta

Qvolta launched on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform.

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

