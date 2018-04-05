Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RARX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. 180,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-rarx-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.