Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,228 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 337,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155,090.02, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/raab-moskowitz-asset-management-llc-sells-661-shares-of-philip-morris-international-inc-pm-updated.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.