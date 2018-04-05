Radian Group (RDN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Radian have outperformed the insurance industry in a year’s time. It is poised for growth on expansive mortgage and real estate service offerings, declining delinquency, lower levels of paid claims and improving risk-based capital ratio. Radian Group is restructuring its business by intensifying focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential besides more predictable and recurring fee-based revenues. Radian intends to position its Service segment for continued profitability. EBITDA margin for the Services segment is expected in the 10-15% range and earnings to grow an annual run rate of $150 million to $175 million, beginning in the second half of 2018. Solid capital position bodes well. However, stricter regulations, rising mortgage rates and a competitive market pose as risks. Radian Group’s fourth-quarter operating income beat estimates on solid performance at its Mortgage Insurance segment.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDN. Macquarie began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

RDN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 407,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $4,126.21, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,842,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after buying an additional 103,941 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 66,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

