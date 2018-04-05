CIBC Lowers Raging River Exploration (RRX) Price Target to C$7.50

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRX. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$10.50 to C$13.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Raging River Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Raging River Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.87.

Shares of RRX stock traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,266. Raging River Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.40.

In other Raging River Exploration news, insider Bruce Michael Beynon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total transaction of C$98,640.00.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc, a junior oil and gas production company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Viking oil resource play located in the Dodsland area in Southwestern Saskatchewan and southeast Alberta.

