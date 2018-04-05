Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya Sells 30,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $450,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPPI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 988,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,191. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,872,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

